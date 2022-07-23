Sweet steel pan to create Pandemonium!

The National Botanical Gardens comes alive with the sweet, sweet sounds of steel pan this Sunday, July 24. It’s non-stop musical action, and fun for the whole family, from 2 p.m. as the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) first-ever Republic Bank Pandemonium event kicks off. This event will be the marquee steel pan event for the Crop Over season and it is sure to be one that you won’t soon forget.

“When we say ‘Pandemonium’ we mean it literally! We have two 40-ft mobile stages, as well as a main stage so the steel pan action will be non-stop,” she said.

Pestaina further added: “We are thrilled to be able to showcase some of Barbados’ leading musical groups at the event, including the BCC Pan Ensemble, the National Steel Orchestra, the Frederick Smith Secondary School Steel Orchestra and many more!”

This pan playground will also feature some of Barbados’ hottest Soca artists like Biggie Irie, Lil Rick, Red Plastic Bag, Alison Hinds and Nikita, to name a few and 150 member Barbados National Youth Steel Orchestra.

The Republic Bank Pandemonium promises to be fun for the whole family with a little something for everyone — not just music! There will be an extensive food court, though picnic baskets are more than welcome, Bajan craft on sale, and live demonstrations of traditional board games like Warri and Potta! The event also invites persons to bring their paper and paints and enjoy En Plein Air with Neville Legall as well as a domino clinic with the Barbados Domino Association.

“We really designed this event to be a fun, wholesome, inclusive one that you can bring the entire family” commented Pestaina. “There’s going to be music, entertainment, food, drinks, and just overall good vibes — the perfect Sunday afternoon!”

Admission is free and doors open from 2 p.m. Sunday. Get ready because it’s going to be pure pandemonium!