Suspected Suicide in St Thomas, 21 year old failed to revive

Officers are investigating a case of suspected suicide which was reported about 3:15 pm on Thursday 21st July 2022.

The body of a 21 year old male identified as KESHAWN ANDERSON BARETT of Allen view, St. Thomas was discovered hanging from a tree in a gully area at the rear of a residence.

He was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor after efforts by persons to revive him proved futile.