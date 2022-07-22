Suspected Suicide in St Thomas, 21 year old failed to revive

by DevilsAdvocate / July 21st, 2022

Officers are investigating a case of suspected suicide which was reported about 3:15 pm on Thursday 21st July 2022.

The body of a 21 year old male identified as KESHAWN ANDERSON BARETT of Allen view, St. Thomas was discovered hanging from a tree in a gully area at the rear of a residence.

He was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor after efforts by persons to revive him proved futile.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Cash Bash 2022 May
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen