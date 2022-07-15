Statement from Minister of Labour Colin Jordan on the passing of veteran trade unionist LeVere Richards

Today I received the sad news of the passing of LeVere Richards, a stalwart of the labour movement in Barbados, a respected leader of the Barbados Workers Union and a man who defended the rights of tourism workers with unmatched vigor.

He was a fearless fighter for the right of workers across the spectrum, but particularly workers in the tourism sector. He fought to ensure their rights. He fought to ensure they were not treated unfairly. He fought constantly to raise their wages.

He was seen as a real champion of the workers in the tourism industry.

I also knew him as a St Peter person, a member of the community, and those from Ashton Hall and Mile And A Quarter will remember him as LeVere, the down to earth fellow.

I wish now on behalf of the Government of Barbados, on my own behalf as Minister responsible for Labour, and as the Member of Parliament for St. Peter, to offer sincere condolences to his relatives and to the organisation of which he was such an integral part, the Barbados Workers Union.

We will miss him, but we will carry on the legacy by continuing to ensure that workers in Barbados are treated fairly and that they are able over time to raise their standard of living.

May his soul rest in peace.