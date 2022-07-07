One dead, five wounded in Long Bay

A shooting incident occurred about 12:30 am (half past midnight) on the morning of Thursday 7th July 2022 at an establishment known as Byer’s Boozie Bites, a place of public entertainment located along Long Bay main Road, Long Bay , St. Philip.

S U M M A R Y

A number of patrons were attending a karaoke session at the said establishment when two men armed with guns entered and started shooting. This caused patrons to scamper for safety. At the end of the melee one male was discovered dead in a vehicle which he was driving; His identity is yet to be formally verified and will be released when all protocols have been met.

Five (5) other persons presented gun shot injuries about various parts of their bodies. They were all treated by ambulance personnel who were summoned to the scene. They were later transported by a number of ambulances to the QEH for medical treatment.

Police have cordoned the immediate and extended scene as we conduct our investigations.

Vehicular traffic access has been restricted and traffic diversions are in place regulated by uniformed police who will be assisting the travelling public.

Our usual appeal goes out to the general public for any information which they may have that could assist in our investigations into this matter. Please contact the District C Police Station at 416-8200/8204; Police Emergency at 211 or Oistins Police Station 418-2612 or any other Police Station. You may also contact Crime Stoppers 1800 (TIPS) 8477.

The deceased is identified as Franz Walkes from St. Matthias, Ch. Ch.

Injured persons are;