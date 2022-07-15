NCF names Top 40 in People’s Choice Competition

by Bajan Reporter / July 15th, 2022

The names of the the Top 40 artistes in the Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks Crop Over People’s Choice Competition in association with Banks Beer was announced by NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reifer at the Wildey Gymnasium.

At the press conference, the NCF CEO was flanked by Entertainer Association of Barbados (EAB) Public Relations Strategist <strong>Ruel Ward</strong>, EAB President <strong>Rudy Maloney</strong> and the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes Public Relations Officer of <strong>Barry Knight</strong>, who signed off on the list.

The associations were all engaged from the start of the process with Maloney of EAB and president of BACA Sean Carter speaking at the competition’s launch on June 10.

Voting in the competition opened on Monday, July 4 and closed at Tuesday, July 12.

Lovers of Music and Crop Over were asked to select their top songs for the season by visiting vote.ncf.bb and casting their vote.

The first round of voting opened July 4 to 10 where voters selected their Top 40 songs for the season, and the second round of voting will opens at midnight Friday, July 15 and run until Wednesday, July 20. Then the Top 20 will be announced.

The Top 40 artistes named each won $2,000 and they also advance to the finals of the competition where they have a chance to win another $1,000 if they make the Top 20. The Top 20 will perform at the Courtesy Garage 98.1 The One Soca Rukshun on Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

Each voter was allowed to vote once from any device in the first round and the same will obtain in the second round.

The Student Revolving Loan Fund Sunshine Snacks
Crop Over People’s Choice in association
with Banks Beer TOP 40

ALL                                                   YANNICK HOOPER

AMAZING                                          RAANAN

ANYTIME                                          TARIQUE O’NEAL

ANYWHERE, ANYWAY                     BY SUGAHRHE

BASHMENT PARK                           DE PLUG

BEN                                                   KEERAH

CARNIVAL IS                                   KEISHA CHRISTIAN

CELEBRATE LIFE                           RICHARD ANTONIO

CROP OVER WE COMING              ARCHIE MILLER

DIBBINESS                                     RHEA LAYNE & WALKES

DON’T KILL MY VIBE                    THELIA

EXTRAORDINARY                           MR. VEEJAY

FAMILY AFFAIR                               IMARA

FREE                                                 CHRYSTAL

CUMMINS-BECKLES-HOLDER

FREEDOM                                        LAST BY DASILVA AND CHRISSY D

HAND PON HEAD                           SWAGGY

HOSTAGE                                         RENE KING

JUDGE ME                                     QUON

LOCATION                                        GRATEFUL CO

LOKK IT AFFF                                  EDWIN YEARWOOD

LOW BUDGET                                 SIR RUEL

MAUBY                                             BRUCELEE ALMIGHTEE

MOCK                                               TOYAN

POP KITE                                          FAITH CALLENDER

PRISON BREAK                               MISTAH DALE

PROPERTY                                       RENIECE BONNETT

PTSD                                                 AKHNATEN

RAW RECOGNIZE RAW (RRR)       LINSKEE

READY                                              NIKITA X MIKEY MERCER

RED GYAL ANTHEM                       DOYENNE

RUM & SOCA                                 Q~SO

SAME ONE                                      SHAQUILLEGFG AND

COOPA DAN

STAGE      ASHAWNYA

