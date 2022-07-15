NCF names Top 40 in People’s Choice Competition
The names of the the Top 40 artistes in the Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks Crop Over People’s Choice Competition in association with Banks Beer was announced by NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reifer at the Wildey Gymnasium.
The associations were all engaged from the start of the process with Maloney of EAB and president of BACA Sean Carter speaking at the competition’s launch on June 10.
Voting in the competition opened on Monday, July 4 and closed at Tuesday, July 12.
Lovers of Music and Crop Over were asked to select their top songs for the season by visiting vote.ncf.bb and casting their vote.
The first round of voting opened July 4 to 10 where voters selected their Top 40 songs for the season, and the second round of voting will opens at midnight Friday, July 15 and run until Wednesday, July 20. Then the Top 20 will be announced.
The Top 40 artistes named each won $2,000 and they also advance to the finals of the competition where they have a chance to win another $1,000 if they make the Top 20. The Top 20 will perform at the Courtesy Garage 98.1 The One Soca Rukshun on Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m.
Each voter was allowed to vote once from any device in the first round and the same will obtain in the second round.
The Student Revolving Loan Fund Sunshine Snacks
Crop Over People’s Choice in association
with Banks Beer TOP 40
ALL YANNICK HOOPER
AMAZING RAANAN
ANYTIME TARIQUE O’NEAL
ANYWHERE, ANYWAY BY SUGAHRHE
BASHMENT PARK DE PLUG
BEN KEERAH
CARNIVAL IS KEISHA CHRISTIAN
CELEBRATE LIFE RICHARD ANTONIO
CROP OVER WE COMING ARCHIE MILLER
DIBBINESS RHEA LAYNE & WALKES
DON’T KILL MY VIBE THELIA
EXTRAORDINARY MR. VEEJAY
FAMILY AFFAIR IMARA
FREE CHRYSTAL
CUMMINS-BECKLES-HOLDER
FREEDOM LAST BY DASILVA AND CHRISSY D
HAND PON HEAD SWAGGY
HOSTAGE RENE KING
JUDGE ME QUON
LOCATION GRATEFUL CO
LOKK IT AFFF EDWIN YEARWOOD
LOW BUDGET SIR RUEL
MAUBY BRUCELEE ALMIGHTEE
MOCK TOYAN
POP KITE FAITH CALLENDER
PRISON BREAK MISTAH DALE
PROPERTY RENIECE BONNETT
PTSD AKHNATEN
RAW RECOGNIZE RAW (RRR) LINSKEE
READY NIKITA X MIKEY MERCER
RED GYAL ANTHEM DOYENNE
RUM & SOCA Q~SO
SAME ONE SHAQUILLEGFG AND
COOPA DAN
STAGE ASHAWNYA