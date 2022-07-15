NCF names Top 40 in People’s Choice Competition

The names of the the Top 40 artistes in the Student Revolving Loan Fund and Sunshine Snacks Crop Over People’s Choice Competition in association with Banks Beer was announced by NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reifer at the Wildey Gymnasium.

The associations were all engaged from the start of the process with Maloney of EAB and president of BACA Sean Carter speaking at the competition’s launch on June 10.

Voting in the competition opened on Monday, July 4 and closed at Tuesday, July 12.

Lovers of Music and Crop Over were asked to select their top songs for the season by visiting vote.ncf.bb and casting their vote.

The first round of voting opened July 4 to 10 where voters selected their Top 40 songs for the season, and the second round of voting will opens at midnight Friday, July 15 and run until Wednesday, July 20. Then the Top 20 will be announced.

The Top 40 artistes named each won $2,000 and they also advance to the finals of the competition where they have a chance to win another $1,000 if they make the Top 20. The Top 20 will perform at the Courtesy Garage 98.1 The One Soca Rukshun on Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

Each voter was allowed to vote once from any device in the first round and the same will obtain in the second round.

The Student Revolving Loan Fund Sunshine Snacks

Crop Over People’s Choice in association

with Banks Beer TOP 40

ALL YANNICK HOOPER

AMAZING RAANAN

ANYTIME TARIQUE O’NEAL

ANYWHERE, ANYWAY BY SUGAHRHE

BASHMENT PARK DE PLUG

BEN KEERAH

CARNIVAL IS KEISHA CHRISTIAN

CELEBRATE LIFE RICHARD ANTONIO

CROP OVER WE COMING ARCHIE MILLER

DIBBINESS RHEA LAYNE & WALKES

DON’T KILL MY VIBE THELIA

EXTRAORDINARY MR. VEEJAY

FAMILY AFFAIR IMARA

FREE CHRYSTAL

CUMMINS-BECKLES-HOLDER

FREEDOM LAST BY DASILVA AND CHRISSY D

HAND PON HEAD SWAGGY

HOSTAGE RENE KING

JUDGE ME QUON

LOCATION GRATEFUL CO

LOKK IT AFFF EDWIN YEARWOOD

LOW BUDGET SIR RUEL

MAUBY BRUCELEE ALMIGHTEE

MOCK TOYAN

POP KITE FAITH CALLENDER

PRISON BREAK MISTAH DALE

PROPERTY RENIECE BONNETT

PTSD AKHNATEN

RAW RECOGNIZE RAW (RRR) LINSKEE

READY NIKITA X MIKEY MERCER

RED GYAL ANTHEM DOYENNE

RUM & SOCA Q~SO

SAME ONE SHAQUILLEGFG AND

COOPA DAN

STAGE ASHAWNYA