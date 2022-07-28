Land Tax Bill Distribution to Begin in August

The Barbados Revenue Authority advises that distribution of the Land Tax Bills for the financial year 2022-2023 will begin in August.

These bills will bear an issue date of August 15, 2022 and taxpayers will benefit from a 10 per cent discount if payment is made in full within 30 days of the issue date of the bill. As such, the 10 per cent discount deadline is September 14, 2022.

A five (5) per cent discount is allowed for full payments made within 60 days of the bill date, which is October 14, 2022.

The Authority offers a number of online and over-the-counter options for the payment of Land Tax. Online payments are available via www.ezpay.gov.bb and SurePay Online. In person options are at any of our locations and all SurePay outlets. All information for making land tax payments can be found on the Authority’s website and social media channels.