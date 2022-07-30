“Hotly anticipated” Children of the Ash by N.C. Marks, new SVG poetry book comes home

It’s already being called a combustible poetry collection, Children of the Ash by N.C. Marks comes home to St. Vincent on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The new book by Marks, an SVG geography teacher, will launch in the Conference Room of Beachcombers Hotel, Villa Beach, at 5 pm – 7 pm, said Jacqueline Sample, president of House of Nehesi (HNP), the book’s publisher.

Comments on SVG radio programs; the stream of requests to Marks and HNP about where to buy the book; social media posts referencing the book’s mysterious-looking cover and excerpts of poems like ‘Me Nar Go Back (To Red Zone)’ and ‘Minister of Everything,’ “suggest that Children of the Ash is a hotly anticipated title in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Lasana Sekou, HNP’s projects director.

Critical reviews are also driving interest in the 120-page poetry collection. The UK lecturer/researcher, Dr. Michael McMillan, calls Children of the Ash “An invaluable barometer of Vincentian society’s response to the volcanic eruption of the island’s mistress Soufrière in the 21st century.”

McMillan goes further. He dares to make a holy grail connection for the poet, better known for her dystopian novel Plastered in Pretty, by pointing out that, “Marks achieves what [Shake] Keane did for the same [SVG society] in the late 20th century.”

The University of Belize lecturer, Ubaldimir Guerra, is more succinct: “N.C. Marks’ collection combusts to bear witness to ‘rape culture,’ suppression and landscape destruction, and unearth a horizon of truths and hypocrisies often buried by the rubble and violence of dominant media narratives, corruption, abuse, and neoliberal agendas.”

In the coming days Children of the Ash will be available at Gaymes Book Centre in Kingstown.