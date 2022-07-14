Four nations confirmed for Radical Caribbean Cup

Drivers from four regional territories – Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago – will fight for the Nations Cup as well as the individual title in the 2022 Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC) when circuit racing resumes at Bushy Park Barbados tomorrow (Sunday) for the first time in almost two years. The delayed four-round series gets under way at Bushy Park Motorsports Inc’s (BPMSI) first race meet of the season, which will also include races for the Club’s saloon car categories.

Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey and Kristian Boodoosingh of Trinidad & Tobago are both former race-winners in Radicals – Jeffrey was the 2017 Winter Champion in the Suzuki Challenge Series SR3 Cup, which preceded the regional competition – while Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell will make his debut at the St Philip facility riding high after setting a new outright lap record at his home track of Dover last Sunday (July 3).

The Nations Cup was introduced in 2020 at the start of what would have been the RCC’s third season, but just one round was run – at Bushy Park in the March – before the pandemic intervened and the championship was annulled; for the record, Zane Maloney won all three races, broke both Qualifying and Race Records and set two fastest laps.

In the two previous seasons, there had been eight different winners in 24 races, 2018 Champion Stuart Maloney of Barbados the most successful over the two years, with seven victories and a further six podium finishes. Despite failing to win a race in his debut season, Jamaica’s William Myers beat Maloney to the 2019 crown by seven points after an impressively consistent performance netted him nine podium finishes.

Maloney is back, now driving the ex-Sol Esuf chassis, and will fly the Broken Trident alongside his brother Mark and Mark’s son Justin. Having finished second in 2018 with one win, Mark was the early points-leader in 2019 after winning twice at the opening round, but eventually placed fourth. Bushy Park’s senior instructor Justin Campbell will also contest the opening round; although this will be his first RCC race weekend, he has spent many hours in a Radical working with Bushy Park Driving Experience patrons.

Jeffrey is planning his first full season in the region since 2017. The 2014 and ’15 CMRC Champion then raced in Europe, finishing fourth in the UK Radical Challenge Championship in 2018, before returning home to win one race in the RCC finale at South Dakota. Raymond Seebarran, who has won karting and Group 1 saloon car titles at home and made a brief RCC debut in the first race at Bushy Park in March 2020, is expected to enter from round two.

Summerbell, whose participation was confirmed last week, is a third-generation racing driver, following in the wheeltracks of grandfather David and father David Jnr, the five-time Caribbean Motor Racing Champion (CMRC). He has four Jamaican karting championships to his name – Rotax MiniMax, Rotax Junior twice and Rotax Senior – and was ThunderSport 1 Class Champion and IP2 Champion in 2019.

Boodoosingh and Zachary Boodram will race for T&T, although Boodram will miss the opening round. ‘Boodoostig’ has won three RCC races at Bushy Park, finishing fourth in the regional series in 2018 after missing the first round, then third after a consistent season the following year. Boodram, like Summerbell a third-generation competitor, has raced a Radical at his home track in T&T and competed at Bushy Park in the CMRC.

With the start of the 2022 RCC already postponed twice because of the pandemic, the season has been shortened to four rounds: BPMSI will organise rounds two and three at Bushy Park on August 27/28 and October 9, with the final hosted by the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) on November 12/13. The format will be as before, with Practice and Qualifying followed by three races, with points scored on the F1 World Championship scale of 25, 18, 15 and so on down to 1 for 10th place; an additional point for the driver(s) setting the fastest lap in each race will only count towards the Drivers’ Championship and not the Nations Cup.