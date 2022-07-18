Foul Bay resident is most recent Wanted by Barbados Police

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the General Public in locating Rico Jamal Brathwaite who is wanted for questioning in connection with escaping lawful custody at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church.

Brathwaite, whose last known addresses are Foul Bay in St. Philip and Silver Hill in Christ Church is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall of a brown complexion and with a slim built. He has a tattoo on his right hand of the words ‘Only the Strong Will Survive‘ and the shape of a star along with the letter ‘R‘. On his left hand he has a tattoo of the words ‘Thug Life‘ with a cross.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rico Jamal Brathwaite, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department of the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone number 418-2608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or your nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbor or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.