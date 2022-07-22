Fire in Newbury, St George – shed with chemicals destroyed

Fire destroyed a large wooden structured storage room located on the premises owned by Peter Best located at Newbury, St. George.

Apparently it started sometime after 8 pm and was reported to Police Operations approximately 8:24 pm.

The storage room is about 20 feet by 20 feet and houses various chemicals, cleaning materials, paints, pesticides, gasolene and other maintenance materials.

Two tenders and 6 fire personnel responded; the fire was extinguished about 9:15 pm.

No injuries were reported nor was there any other property damage. The storage room was completely destroyed. The premises are insured.