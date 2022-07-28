CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FEST 2022

The Caribbean International Film Fest (CIFF) will be held in the West Midlands, UK from September 17th – 24th and is supported by Film Hub Midlands, the British Film Institute and the UK National Lottery. The Caribbean International Film Fest is hosted by the UK-based Caribbean Pop-Up Cinema, a member of the British Federation of Film Societies.

CIFF 2022 is now open for submissions from Caribbean filmmakers in the categories of feature length, short and animation films. This is a brilliant opportunity for filmmakers, as it provides both experienced and emerging filmmakers the chance to screen their work internationally and to build creative networks and audiences outside of the region. The Festival has partnered with the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry, Mockingbird Cinema in Birmingham and CAP Centre in Smethwick to catapult Caribbean films to a global audience. All submissions will automatically be considered for Best Short Film, Best Feature Film, Best Animated Film and the Sweet Lime Award (This award honours films which capture authentic portraits of Caribbean life, set within the region).

Interested people can visit www.caribbeancinema.org/caribbean-international-film-fest to find information on the Festival, including the Film Freeway page, where they can submit: (www.filmfreeway.com/CaribbeanInternationalFilmFest).