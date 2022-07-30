Calypso Monarch Quon creates history

Dequon “Quon” Alleyne is the 2022 Calypso Monarch.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, the two-time Scotiabank Junior Monarch was named winner of the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop competition beating a line-up of other veterans and four of his counterparts who are also former Junior Monarchs.

Quon’s name will go down in history as being the first contestant to leave the Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition and go straight to the Pic O De Crop stage, and win on his first year of entry.

He is also the third winner to do so at age 21. He now joins Dr The Most Honourable Stetson RPB Wiltshire who won in 1982 and Aziza Clarke who won in 2016 who were both crowned at age 21.

“It is difficult to find words this morning after what was the most amazing night of my life being among one of the legends that is Red Plastic Bag in being one of the youngest monarchs feels absolutely amazing. Thank you to my managers firstly Kofi Branch and Wenmar Taylor who have been by my side even before my first Junior Monarch title,” he said in an interview with the National Cultural Foundation.

In 2018, when he won it was also his first year making it to the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals.

“I think by now everyone can see how the developmental the Scotiabank Junior Monarch programme is. As I sang in my 2018 winning song, Why I Sing, this win is a testimony, a testimony to all aspiring youngsters to take that leap of faith and enter the programme because it is undeniably the foundation for where I am now,” Quon said.

The Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop saw 18 of the country’s finest calypsonians go toe-toe at Kensington Oval, for the coveted title.

The 2022 Calypso Monarch, who has the choice of a driving a Nissan Leaf valued at $92 000 or $100 000 in cash, performed Animal Kingdom which was penned by Water StreetBoyz and arranged by Roger Gitten. His winnings also include $4 000 insurance compliments Cooperators General Insurance and $1 000 voucher from Henrietta’s Closet.

Quon, who hails from the CO Williams House of Soca Tent thanked all who supports him.

“My entire family and friends whose support for so many years has been unwavering. My mother [Tania White] especially who is the back bone of everything I am as a person and ofcourse the brilliant duo that is WaterStreet Boyz Cheyne and iWeb remarkable writers. I will never forget iWeb’s mentorship throughout Junior Monarch and Cheyne’s [Jones] continuous support. He has been at every single rehearsal and show lending support wherever necessary. I must also thank my House of Soca family. So for all who have believed in me no matter how small from the bottom of my heart: ‘Thank you’.”

iWeb, who placed second with 92 points took home $40 000; Chrystal Cummins-Beckles who scored 91 points took third place with $20, 000 and TC came fourth with 90 points and left with $15 000. All three are from the First Citizens Digicel De Big Show calypso tent.

There was a tie in ninth place between Billboard and De Announce. Fifth to 10th place won $5 000 each while 11th to 18th won $3 000 each.

The competition was judged by: chief judge Leslie Lett, deputy chief Ryan Boyce, John Bryan, Sach Moore, Desmond Weekes, Dr Victor Agard, Joy Knight, Yvonne Weekes and Norton Brewster.

The NCF takes this opportunity to thank the sponsors, patrons, finalists, judges, band, production crew, police and security and all who played a role in making the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Finals a success.

The full results are as follows: