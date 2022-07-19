Calling All Artists: U.S. Embassy and NCF Team Up for Hip Hop Workshop

by Bajan Reporter / July 19th, 2022

Over the weekend, the U.S. Embassy in association with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) launched the Next Level Hip Hop Exchange, a two-week intensive arts residency, which will run from August 13-26.  American hip hop artists – Aysha Upchurch (dancer), Sheika “Purple Haze” Norris (MC), Carlos “UnLearn the World” Richardson (MC), Vincent “GYREFUNK” Czekus (beat maker), Matthew “eCUSSIONIST” Vorzimer (beat maker) and Jonathan “J” Muzacz (aerosol art) – will join videographer, Aja Buchanan, and site manager, Queen Herawin, to collaborate with local artists to promote cross-cultural creative exchange, conflict transformation, and deepen the international network of hip hop artists.

Acting Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy Bridgetown, Simone Kendall (third from left) poses with Chief Cultural Officer at the NCF, Andrea Wells (third from right) and members of the NCF, U.S. Embassy and Next Level Program team.

Next Level is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Meridian International Center.  It has conducted residencies supporting the professional development of artists worldwide.  To participate, applicants can submit a video of their work, two minutes maximum, to join one of the four workshops.  The deadline for applications is July 29, 2022.  Limited spaces are available as strict COVID protocols will be observed.

For further information and registration guidelines, persons can email:  alicia-payne-hurley@ncf.bb  or visit the U.S. Embassy Bridgetown website at www.bb.usembassy.gov or its Facebook and Instagram pages.

