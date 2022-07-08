Book Parade Boasts Donation of 12,000 Books For Guyana Library

by Bajan Reporter / July 7th, 2022

Backpack International (BPI) and Creek Middle School of South Colonie Central School District in NY hosted a Parade of over 12,000 Books to benefit a new library in Annai Village in Guyana. Students and staff marched with boxes filled with book donations from their school’s corridor to a Uhaul truck parked outside.

To donate, visit their website at www.backpackinternational.org.

During the event, Backpack International presented the school with an Outstanding Philanthropy award for their exceptional service. Additionally, 7th grade English teacher Melissa Moskov was awarded with the Global Impact award for her global impact to the lives of children.

The event’s attendees included Dr. Anael Alston, New York State Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Access, Equity, and Community Engagement Services as well as South Colonie School Superintendent Dr. David Perry.

Backpack International Inc (BPI) is a non-profit organization whose global mission is to equip students in need with overall academic success. BPI has served students in seven countries (and counting) with backpacks filled with essentials such as school supplies, hygiene products, books, shoes, clothing, bicycles and more. Backpack International was founded in 2016 by Oslyn Rodriguez, a NYS certified English teacher and administrator.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” says BPI Founder & Executive Director Oslyn Rodriguez. “This new library will impact generations to come.”

For BPI, this monumental event positions them into phase two of the library project: getting the books to Guyana. Over the next few months the charity aims to collect $20,000 to cover shipping costs.

Comments

