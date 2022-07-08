Book Parade Boasts Donation of 12,000 Books For Guyana Library

Backpack International (BPI) and Creek Middle School of South Colonie Central School District in NY hosted a Parade of over 12,000 Books to benefit a new library in Annai Village in Guyana. Students and staff marched with boxes filled with book donations from their school’s corridor to a Uhaul truck parked outside.

During the event, Backpack International presented the school with an Outstanding Philanthropy award for their exceptional service. Additionally, 7th grade English teacher Melissa Moskov was awarded with the Global Impact award for her global impact to the lives of children.

The event’s attendees included Dr. Anael Alston, New York State Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Access, Equity, and Community Engagement Services as well as South Colonie School Superintendent Dr. David Perry.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” says BPI Founder & Executive Director Oslyn Rodriguez. “This new library will impact generations to come.”

For BPI, this monumental event positions them into phase two of the library project: getting the books to Guyana. Over the next few months the charity aims to collect $20,000 to cover shipping costs.