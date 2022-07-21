Barbados’ team named for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

There will be a strong contingent of athletes representing Barbados at the XXII Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held between July 28 and August 8, 2022.

Commonwealth Games Barbados has announced a 65-member squad of 42 females and 23 males, slated to compete in 12 disciplines, including athletics, boxing, cricket and netball, in Birmingham, England.

Barbados will be among 72 teams from the nations and territories of the Commonwealth competing at the multisport event. Women’s cricket will be played for the first time at Birmingham 2022 in the T20 format, and Commonwealth Games Barbados has named a 15-member team that will make history when it competes.

President of Commonwealth Games Barbados Sandra Osborne stated, “We have a long history of competing in the Commonwealth Games, dating back to 1954, and we look forward to our athletes showcasing their prowess in their various disciplines. We are especially excited to see Women’s Cricket on the schedule of sports this year, and look forward to seeing our female cricketers bowl and bat when T20 makes its debut”.

Several coaches, managers and trainers will accompany Chef de Mission Cyril Burke, Assistant Chef de Mission Craig Archer and General Team Manager Paula Jarvis to Birmingham. A six-member medical team will also travel with the athletes. The medical team comprises Chief Medical Officer Dr Ingrid Burrowes, Dr. Carl Ward, physiotherapists Marita Marshall and Alicia Brewster and massage therapists Rondell Griffith and Sharon Coppin.

Chef de Mission Burke added, “It is an honour to lead the Barbados Squad to Birmingham 2022 and we look forward to competing and making our nation proud. These Commonwealth Games will be challenging, with four villages rather than the usual one village. Despite this, our management team is experienced enough to meet these challenges head on, and will do all that is necessary to create an environment that lends to successful performances from our athletes”.

The total number of athletes and officials headed to Birmingham 2022 is 99.

The Barbados team is as follows:

Aquatics

Luis Sebastian Weekes

Jack Kirby

Danielle Titus

Danielle Treasure

Adara Stoddard

Athletics

Kyle Gale

Shane Brathwaite

Nathan Crawford-Wallis

Rasheeme Griffith

Jonathan Jones

Rivaldo Leacock

Miguel Nicholas

Hannah Connell

Sada Williams

Badminton

Kennie King

Shae Martin

Tamisha Williams

Sabrina Scott

Boxing

Kimberly Gittens

Charles Cox

Jabali Breedy

Cricket

Aaliyah A Alleyne

Shanika Bruce

Shai Carrington

Shaunte Carrington

Shamilia Connell

Deandra Dottin

Keila Elliott

Trishan Holder

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Haley Matthews

Alisa Scantlebury

Shakera Selman

Tiffany Thorpe

Aaliyah Williams

Cycling

Jamol Eastmond

Amber Joseph

Gymnastics

Erin Pinder

Judo

Asa Weithers

Netball

Faye Agard

Shonette Azore-Bruce

Latonia Blackman

Vanessa Bobb

Samantha Browne

Brianna Holder

Zakiya Kirton

Tonisha Rock-Yaw

Stephian Shepherd

Sabreena Smith

Akeena Stoute

Shonica Wharton

Squash

Amanda Haywood

Meagan Best

Jada Smith-Padmore

Shawn Simpson

Khamal Cumberbatch

Table Tennis

Tre Riley

Tyrese Knight

Ramon Maxwell

Kevin Farley

Triathlon

Matthew Wright

Niel Skinner

Zahra Gaskin

Chara Hinds