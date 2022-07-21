Barbados’ team named for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
There will be a strong contingent of athletes representing Barbados at the XXII Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held between July 28 and August 8, 2022.
Commonwealth Games Barbados has announced a 65-member squad of 42 females and 23 males, slated to compete in 12 disciplines, including athletics, boxing, cricket and netball, in Birmingham, England.
Barbados will be among 72 teams from the nations and territories of the Commonwealth competing at the multisport event. Women’s cricket will be played for the first time at Birmingham 2022 in the T20 format, and Commonwealth Games Barbados has named a 15-member team that will make history when it competes.
President of Commonwealth Games Barbados Sandra Osborne stated, “We have a long history of competing in the Commonwealth Games, dating back to 1954, and we look forward to our athletes showcasing their prowess in their various disciplines. We are especially excited to see Women’s Cricket on the schedule of sports this year, and look forward to seeing our female cricketers bowl and bat when T20 makes its debut”.
Several coaches, managers and trainers will accompany Chef de Mission Cyril Burke, Assistant Chef de Mission Craig Archer and General Team Manager Paula Jarvis to Birmingham. A six-member medical team will also travel with the athletes. The medical team comprises Chief Medical Officer Dr Ingrid Burrowes, Dr. Carl Ward, physiotherapists Marita Marshall and Alicia Brewster and massage therapists Rondell Griffith and Sharon Coppin.
Chef de Mission Burke added, “It is an honour to lead the Barbados Squad to Birmingham 2022 and we look forward to competing and making our nation proud. These Commonwealth Games will be challenging, with four villages rather than the usual one village. Despite this, our management team is experienced enough to meet these challenges head on, and will do all that is necessary to create an environment that lends to successful performances from our athletes”.
The total number of athletes and officials headed to Birmingham 2022 is 99.
The Barbados team is as follows:
Aquatics
Luis Sebastian Weekes
Jack Kirby
Danielle Titus
Danielle Treasure
Adara Stoddard
Athletics
Kyle Gale
Shane Brathwaite
Nathan Crawford-Wallis
Rasheeme Griffith
Jonathan Jones
Rivaldo Leacock
Miguel Nicholas
Hannah Connell
Sada Williams
Badminton
Kennie King
Shae Martin
Tamisha Williams
Sabrina Scott
Boxing
Kimberly Gittens
Charles Cox
Jabali Breedy
Cricket
Aaliyah A Alleyne
Shanika Bruce
Shai Carrington
Shaunte Carrington
Shamilia Connell
Deandra Dottin
Keila Elliott
Trishan Holder
Kycia Knight
Kyshona Knight
Haley Matthews
Alisa Scantlebury
Shakera Selman
Tiffany Thorpe
Aaliyah Williams
Cycling
Jamol Eastmond
Amber Joseph
Gymnastics
Erin Pinder
Judo
Asa Weithers
Netball
Faye Agard
Shonette Azore-Bruce
Latonia Blackman
Vanessa Bobb
Samantha Browne
Brianna Holder
Zakiya Kirton
Tonisha Rock-Yaw
Stephian Shepherd
Sabreena Smith
Akeena Stoute
Shonica Wharton
Squash
Amanda Haywood
Meagan Best
Jada Smith-Padmore
Shawn Simpson
Khamal Cumberbatch
Table Tennis
Tre Riley
Tyrese Knight
Ramon Maxwell
Kevin Farley
Triathlon
Matthew Wright
Niel Skinner
Zahra Gaskin
Chara Hinds