BARBADOS & KENYA BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS & UNEXPECTED ADVENTURES: ROTARY CLUB OF BARBADOS

by Bajan Reporter / July 25th, 2022

His Excellency Alex McDonald, High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Nairobi will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Rotary Club of Barbados weekly meeting on Thursday, July 28th at 12:30PM.

His Excellency, will join us virtually to discuss <strong><em>"Barbados &amp; Kenya Building Relationships and Unexpected Adventures"</em></strong>.  Attached flyer for more information.

His Excellency, will join us virtually to discuss “Barbados & Kenya Building Relationships and Unexpected Adventures”.  Attached flyer for more information.

Join us virtually on Thursday as this session is expected to be quite informative.  See below for zoom link details:

  • Meeting ID:827 6791 4709
  • Passcode: 261052
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Cash Bash 2022 May
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen