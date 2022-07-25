BARBADOS & KENYA BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS & UNEXPECTED ADVENTURES: ROTARY CLUB OF BARBADOS

His Excellency Alex McDonald, High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Nairobi will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Rotary Club of Barbados weekly meeting on Thursday, July 28th at 12:30PM.

Join us virtually on Thursday as this session is expected to be quite informative. See below for zoom link details: