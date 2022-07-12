A different look, the same hydration; Seventh Day Adventist Schools receive free water station

by Bajan Reporter / July 12th, 2022

The bottle filling station installed at the Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School on Friday, which will also be accessible to the primary school students, looks different to the two units typically seen as part of the Hydrate programme. However, it provides the same quality of purified water, possesses contactless technology for dispensing, and provides chilled water at the convenience of all on the premises.

Tyla Miller, Business Development Executive at Newport, was present to do the handover to the Principal of the Secondary School, Annette Alleyne, along with Zuwena Perry-Willett, representing the sponsor, Safety Supply.

Principal of the Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, Annette Alleyne, tests the water, as Karen Nurse, teacher at the primary school, fills up at the Hydrate Barbados bottle filling station.

The school was eager to have the Hydrate Barbados station installed, even as the term will be ending next week, with the Principal emphasizing why the addition was necessary.

“Today, we’re here by this new, hydration station, which has been presented to us by Safety Supply Company. We want to say how important drinking water is to the human body. It replenishes and helps to eradicate waste, (and) it also gives you beautiful skin and helps with the proper functioning of the different organs within body. We are happy that our students can have access to this machine so that they, at an early age, and as they continue to matriculate throughout our school, have access to clean, healthy water to drink.”

Karen Nurse, teacher at the primary school, said the installation was timely.

We just want to thank the Safety Supply Company for this wonderful donation, especially in the time now that the days are hot, our boys and girls really need hydration. And we are very, very grateful for having you come and participate with us in providing this station. It’s just the thing we need at this time.”

Tyla Miller, Business Development Executive at Newport Water, watches on as a student fills up their water bottle.

Zuwena Perry-Willett presented the principal with a safety booklet for the students, as she spoke about why they chose to join the Hydrate Programme.

“At Safety Supply Company, we were very happy and excited to be a part of this initiative of donating a hydration station to the Seventh day Adventist school, mainly because we believe safety is important to each and every person, and safety starts with you, the individual. Having access to clean, healthy water is something that all children should have, and we were happy to be a part of that,” Perry-Willett stated.

