2nd August Screening of the film Newton Unsilenced at Barbados Museum

The Barbados Museum & Historical Society and Community Arts class of the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus is pleased to invite you to the screening of the film Newton Unsilenced which is scheduled to take place on the emancipation bank holiday Tuesday, 2nd August 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Barbados Museum under the patronage of Senator John King.

Newton Unsilenced unearths the untold stories of this heritage site and deconstructs long-held myths of passivity among the enslaved past. The film project is a part of the Barbados Museum’s ongoing programme of community co-curation to interpret our history and heritage, which forms the basis of its community of practice model.

In attendance, there’ll be Senator John King, Cuban Ambassador, H.E. Sergio Pastrana, Museum President, Sir Trevor Carmichael, Film Director, Dr. Yvonne Weekes, Director of Museum Ms. Alissandra Cummins, Deputy Director of the Museum Kevin Farmer and Education Officer Ms. Kaye Hall.

The Museum looks forward to seeing you there.