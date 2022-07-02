2nd August Screening of the film Newton Unsilenced at Barbados Museum

by Bajan Reporter / July 31st, 2022

The Barbados Museum & Historical Society and Community Arts class of the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus is pleased to invite you to the screening of the film Newton Unsilenced which is scheduled to take place on the emancipation bank holiday Tuesday, 2nd August 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Barbados Museum under the patronage of Senator John King.

The film <strong>explores our history with enslavement and our complex relationship with our contested history.  </strong>It also pays homage to the Newton Enslaved Burial Site, its history, and those interred on the grounds, <strong>ahead of the Barbados government’s move to develop the area into a heritage site, archival space, and genealogical research space.</strong>

Newton Unsilenced unearths the untold stories of this heritage site and deconstructs long-held myths of passivity among the enslaved past. The film project is a part of the Barbados Museum’s ongoing programme of community co-curation to interpret our history and heritage, which forms the basis of its community of practice model.

In attendance, there’ll be Senator John King, Cuban Ambassador, H.E. Sergio Pastrana, Museum President, Sir Trevor Carmichael, Film Director, Dr. Yvonne Weekes, Director of Museum Ms. Alissandra Cummins, Deputy Director of the Museum Kevin Farmer and Education Officer Ms. Kaye Hall.

The Museum looks forward to seeing you there.

