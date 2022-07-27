27 year old “Steppy” is now sought by Police for Questioning

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Shawayne Deshawn Williams 27 years, alias ‘Steppy‘ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Shawayne Deshawn Williams is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘E’ Police Station, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Shawayne Deshawn Williams, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division at telephone number 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 (TIPS) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.