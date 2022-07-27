27 year old “Steppy” is now sought by Police for Questioning

by AirBourne / July 12th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Shawayne Deshawn Williams 27 years, alias ‘Steppy‘ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Williams, whose last known addresses are Main Avenue, Eden Lodge, St. Michael and Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St. Michael is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, of brown complexion with a slim built. He has an oval shaped head, a bulbous nose and small ears, both pierced once.

Williams, whose last known addresses are Main Avenue, Eden Lodge, St. Michael and Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St. Michael is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, of brown complexion with a slim built. He has an oval shaped head, a bulbous nose and small ears, both pierced once.

Shawayne Deshawn Williams is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘E’ Police Station, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Shawayne Deshawn Williams, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division at telephone number 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 (TIPS) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Cash Bash 2022 May
  • GenacBB Web Ads 336 x 280
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen