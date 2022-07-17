17 finalists for Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De Crop showdown

TENT ARTIST SONG All Stars Calypso Tent Colin Spencer If Yah Do These Things All Stars Calypso Tent De Announcer Mia Loves D’s All Stars Calypso Tent Donella Dat is Calypso All Stars Calypso Tent John Yarde I Will Remember You All Stars Calypso Tent Jude Clarke Struggling All Stars Calypso Tent Rudifus De Church Bell All Stars Calypso Tent Sammy G Dear Diary All Stars Calypso Tent Teri Who We Are De Big Show Chrystal Cummins-Beckles Crazy De Big Show I-Web Dear Lord De Big Show Mr Blood Mr Skeptic De Big Show TC Kaiso Reporter House of Soca Billboard Recovery Plan House of Soca Doyenne Love Affair House of Soca Quon Animal Kingdom House of Soca Ranaan If I Was To Win Shinning Stars Imara We Come Here To Work RESERVES House of Soca Faith Culture Super Gladiators Calypso Tent Caribbean Queen Can’t Blame De Children