17 finalists for Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De Crop showdown
by Bajan Reporter / July 18th, 2022
|The following are the finalists to face the Calypso Monarch Classic in the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De Crop Competition on Friday, July 29, 2022. These results, tabulated by our auditors Pricewaterhouse Coopers, were announced on Sunday night after the Carter’s Shinning Stars Calypso Tent at the Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre.
|TENT
|ARTIST
|SONG
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Colin Spencer
|If Yah Do These Things
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|De Announcer
|Mia Loves D’s
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Donella
|Dat is Calypso
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|John Yarde
|I Will Remember You
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Jude Clarke
|Struggling
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Rudifus
|De Church Bell
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Sammy G
|Dear Diary
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Teri
|Who We Are
|De Big Show
|Chrystal Cummins-Beckles
|Crazy
|De Big Show
|I-Web
|Dear Lord
|De Big Show
|Mr Blood
|Mr Skeptic
|De Big Show
|TC
|Kaiso Reporter
|House of Soca
|Billboard
|Recovery Plan
|House of Soca
|Doyenne
|Love Affair
|House of Soca
|Quon
|Animal Kingdom
|House of Soca
|Ranaan
|If I Was To Win
|Shinning Stars
|Imara
|We Come Here To Work
|RESERVES
|House of Soca
|Faith
|Culture
|Super Gladiators Calypso Tent
|Caribbean Queen
|Can’t Blame De Children