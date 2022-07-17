17 finalists for Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De Crop showdown

by Bajan Reporter / July 18th, 2022

The following are the finalists to face the Calypso Monarch Classic in the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De Crop  Competition on Friday, July 29, 2022. These results, tabulated by our auditors Pricewaterhouse Coopers, were announced on Sunday night after the Carter’s Shinning Stars Calypso Tent at the Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre.
TENTARTISTSONG
All Stars Calypso TentColin SpencerIf Yah Do These Things
All Stars Calypso TentDe AnnouncerMia Loves D’s
All Stars Calypso TentDonellaDat is Calypso
All Stars Calypso TentJohn YardeI Will Remember You
All Stars Calypso TentJude ClarkeStruggling
All Stars Calypso TentRudifusDe Church Bell
All Stars Calypso TentSammy GDear Diary
All Stars Calypso TentTeriWho We Are
De Big ShowChrystal Cummins-BecklesCrazy
De Big ShowI-WebDear Lord
De Big ShowMr BloodMr Skeptic
De Big ShowTCKaiso Reporter
House of SocaBillboardRecovery Plan
House of SocaDoyenneLove Affair
House of SocaQuonAnimal Kingdom
House of SocaRanaanIf I Was To Win
Shinning StarsImaraWe Come Here To Work
RESERVES
House of SocaFaithCulture
Super Gladiators Calypso TentCaribbean QueenCan’t Blame De Children

