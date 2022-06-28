St Kitts Nevis Labour Party Demands Lifting of COVID19 Travel Restrictions

Political Leader of

the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party ( SKNLP), Dr. Terance has called on Prime Minister

Dr. Timothy Harris to remove all travel restrictions related to the COVID 19 pandemic, thereby allowing

citizens desirous of returning home for pleas ure, bu siness or to participate in the upcoming elections to do so

freely

In a statement released to media houses earlier today, Dr. Drew warned of serious consequences if the Prime

Minister used the existence of these protocols to impede and prevent citizens from coming home to exercise

their democratic right to vote and to select the government of their choosing.

“The right to vote and participate in the democratic process is sacrosanct. Every Kittitian and Nevisian, whether

residing in the Federation or overseas, has a right to take part in the upcoming elections. Dr. Harris and his

cabinet of three elected members will not be allowed to use administrative means to prevent and deny citizens

of their democratic right to vote! vote!” Dr. Drew The Political Leader observed that

o ver the last few weeks, he and his Party had been engaged in intense

consultations with individuals and groups representing nationals living in the Diaspora who expressed serious

concerns and anxiety that the online pre approval process was going to be used as a means of excluding them

from returning home to vote.

“What Kittitians and Nevisians who may be resident overseas want to know, as well as those who may have

travelled overseas on vacation or for study, is that when the election date is set, they will be able to make their

preparations to travel to their homeland to perform their democratic and constitutional duty: to select a

government of their choosing! That is their democratic right. No Prime Minister and his cabal should take away

that right f r o m them under the guise of public health measures which do not now exi st in any other CARICOM

country ” Dr. Drew added

With 82.8% of adults vaccinated and the admission by the Chief Medical Office r o n March 1, 2022 that there is

a high thre sh old of population immunity ” that has been built up to buffer against even the most highly

cont agious variants of the COVID 19 v irus as well as the recent arr ival of antiviral and t herapeutic medications

and tools on the global market all point to the fact St. Kitts and N evis is in the strongest possible position to

learn how to live with CO VID 19 and put an end to government regulation Furthermore, the World Health Organization in its report released January 19 2022 has long urged all c ountrie s to lift all travel bans and

restrictions and indicated that these restrictions “do not provide added value t o justify the continued economic

and social stress being imposed on citizens.

The existing protocols should be removed in order to spur economic activity, boost tourism and allow citizens to

move freely as is the ir right so to do.