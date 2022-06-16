St George Resident downed by hail of Bullets

Officers are investigating the #murder of Romain Mayers of Greens, St George which occurred about two minutes before One on the ealry morining of Thursday 16th June at Fairview Heights St. George.

C I R C U M S T A N C E S

Around 01:00 am on Thursday June 16th 2022, #Police officers from District B Police Station responded to reports of #gunshots being heard in the area of Fairview Heights, on arrival Police discovered the lifeless body of Romain Mayers with injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800TIPS (8477) District B at 437-4311 or any Police Station