Skylarkin’ Media Inc. Signs Industry Expert to Mentor Caribbean Creators

Skylarkin’ Media Inc., the parent company of award-winning Alluhwi Comics digital platform, announced today its partnership with Polish film director and storyteller Matt Subieta. This move will connect creatives across the region with industry level facilitators and mentors to provide practical training and potential internship opportunities.

Matt Subieta brings over 20 years of experience in art direction and visual storytelling, having written and directed series for the History Channel, Discovery Channel and CANAL+. The award-winning director uses creativity as an effective teaching tool, with an emphasis on mentorship.

CEO of Skylarkin’ Media Inc. Marc R. D. Gibson confirmed that the courses available to its first cohort are Storyboarding and Animatics, a Blender Short Course and Motion Comics. He explained that key to this training programme is the fresh, interactive hands-on approach designed to accelerate the career path of persons in the creative field. Caribbean creators will benefit from an unprecedented level of professional mentorship as well as skill development customized for each member of the cohort. ”

The upstart startup will be hosting a free webinar in the first week of July to launch their training arm, giving persons across the region groundbreaking access to industry professionals involved in comic book creation, animation, storytelling, film, gaming and much more. The company confirmed they will be opening registration soon.