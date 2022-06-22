Sergeant St fugitive remains at Large

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the General Public in locating a wanted man. He is NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH, 21 years, of Sargeant Street, St. John who is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious matters. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is the subject of several bulletins which were previously circulated on April 16th 2021, April 21st 2021, May 10th 2021, June 11th 2021 and August 25th 2021.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH is asked to contact the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department at 419-1737, District ‘F’/Belleplaine Police Station at 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons and any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL