RSS Invested In Sustainable Development Of The Planet

by Bajan Reporter / June 9th, 2022

The Regional Security System has reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of our environment and is invested in the sustainable development of our planet.

This was underscored during a brief ceremony over the weekend, when Executive Director of the Regional Security System, Commodore Errington Shurland, planted a Jacaranda tree in the Claudia Rollins Park at Fairy Valley, Christ Church. The activity, which forms part of the RSS’ 40th anniversary celebrations, was held to mark World Environment Day, which is officially recognised on June 5.

Commodore Shurland pointed out that while the RSS’ mission was to ensure the safety and security of the people in our region, it was also necessary for the organisation to play a significant role in the protection of the external surroundings.

“As part of our commitment to protecting the environment, we will endeavour to do more and better with fewer natural resources. At the RSS Headquarters, we have installed water tanks, invested in photovoltaic cells for energy consumption and are in the process of procuring electronic vehicles, all in an effort to reduce our carbon footprint,” he stated.

Alluding to the positive characteristics of the Jacaranda tree, the RSS head noted that: “For years to come these trees will continue to grow and provide shade and oxygen, not only for recreation, but to remind us of the necessity and our dependency on a healthy natural environment.”

The Jacaranda tree was donated by the National Conservation Commission.

