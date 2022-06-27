Revenue Authority Expands Opening Hours at Pine & Bridge St Mall

The Barbados Revenue Authority has enhanced its service offerings to the public by lengthening the opening hours at two of its busiest locations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The new opening time forms part of the Authority’s customer-centric mandate to continue improving its service delivery. This follows the recent reopening and transaction expansion of the Pine Payment Centre and an extension of hours for the Contact Centre (429-ETAX).

The payment hours at the Authority’s other locations at Warrens Tower II, Holetown Public Centre and Oistins remain as 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.