Revenue Authority Expands Opening Hours at Pine & Bridge St Mall

by Bajan Reporter / June 27th, 2022

The Barbados Revenue Authority has enhanced its service offerings to the public by lengthening the opening hours at two of its busiest locations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Persons can immediately access the <strong>Pine</strong> and<strong> Bridge St. Mall</strong> Payment Centres during the new opening times, following a soft launch over the past two weeks.

The new opening time forms part of the Authority’s customer-centric mandate to continue improving its service delivery. This follows the recent reopening and transaction expansion of the Pine Payment Centre and an extension of hours for the Contact Centre (429-ETAX).

The payment hours at the Authority’s other locations at Warrens Tower II, Holetown Public Centre and Oistins remain as 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

