(RE-ISSUE) Kriskoff Redonnie Temar Puckerin remains at large – WANTED: ESCAPING LAWFUL CUSTODY

by DevilsAdvocate / June 4th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Kriskoff Redonnie Temar Puckerin whose last known address is Skeete’s Road Jackman, St Michael who is wanted in connection with a with escaping from lawful custody at District ‘A’ Police Station. He is also the subject of a police bulletin issued on June 1st, 2022.

<strong>Kriskoff Puckerin</strong> is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, dark complexion and of slim build. He has an unkempt hairstyle, an oval shaped face and a tattoo in the form of teardrops under his right eye. Additionally, he has two tattoos in the form of a cross and the letters '<strong>RIP</strong>' on his left shoulder; a tattoo of the word '<strong>BUCK</strong>' on his left inner arm and a tattoo of the word 'BUCKEY' on his right inner arm.

Kriskoff Puckerin is advised that he can present himself at the Criminal Investigations Department at the District ‘A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kriskoff Redonnie Temar Puckerin, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the District ‘A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael at Telephone number 430-7223, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or your nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
