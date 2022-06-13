Pine Payment Centre Reopening with Additional Services

The Barbados Revenue Authority announces that its Pine location will reopen as of Monday, June 13, 2022.

Persons are encouraged to make payments online wherever possible. TAMIS payments can be made online at https://tamis.bra.gov.bb and Land Tax payments can be made online at ezpay.gov.bb and using SurePay Online or SurePay physical outlets.

Additionally, applications for vehicle registrations, visitors’ permits and general licensing services can also be made online at portal.bra.gov.bb.

For any queries, persons are urged to call the Contact Centre at 429-ETAX or 429-3829.