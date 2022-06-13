Pine Payment Centre Reopening with Additional Services

by Bajan Reporter / June 13th, 2022

The Barbados Revenue Authority announces that its Pine location will reopen as of Monday, June 13, 2022.

Payments for Barbados Licensing Authority services will be facilitated and, for the first time, TAMIS and Land Tax payment transactions will also be available at this location.

Persons are encouraged to make payments online wherever possible. TAMIS payments can be made online at https://tamis.bra.gov.bb and Land Tax payments can be made online at ezpay.gov.bb and using SurePay Online or SurePay physical outlets.

Additionally, applications for vehicle registrations, visitors’ permits and general licensing services can also be made online at portal.bra.gov.bb.

For any queries, persons are urged to call the Contact Centre at 429-ETAX or 429-3829.

