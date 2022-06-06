Novel Sports supports Windward Cricket Club

Trinidad based sports technology company, Novel Sports, has entered into an agreement with local sports club, Windward Cricket Club, to assist in developing their Junior Cricket Program. Due to local restrictions on sports for the latter half of 2021, Windward was not able to take advantage of the offer which came about from discussions between both entities, which started in July of last year.

With the resumption of sport across Barbados, the two entities confirmed their mutual interest to start the partnership and plans were put in place for junior cricket gear to be donated to Windward Cricket Club. Windward member, Ryan Hutchinson, volunteered to assist the club with the shipping expenses and clearing and delivery of the gear to the club, which arrived on 25th May, 2022. Windward Cricket Club president, Richard Cox thanked Novel Sports for their generous donation and Mr. Hutchinson for his assistance and assured them that the equipment would be put to good use by the juniors, whose training got under way in Mid-January, with permission from the Covid Monitoring Unit. Discussions are ongoing to build this relationship for a collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship between Novel Sports and Windward Cricket Club. You can find more information on Novel Sports on their online media platforms www.novelsportstt.com , and https://www.facebook.com/ NovelSports