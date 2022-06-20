Missing Person now Suspected Suicide, body found and Identified

Personnel at the Oistins Police Station received a report on Sunday June 19th 2022 around 07:20 am from an anonymous caller who stated that there was a body in the area of Landsdown, Enterprise, Christ Church hanging from a tree.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Officers responded and on arrival at 07:50 am they were directed to a wooded area near the sea where the body of a male was found hanging from a tree. The body was dressed in a black long jeans, black long sleeve shirt and wearing black slippers and was in a state of decomposition. A Medical Doctor pronounced death at the scene.

Anyone with information about this discovery, is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or your nearest Police Station.