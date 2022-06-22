LDS Church hosts Hurricane Preparedness Seminar

The Barbados District of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) sponsored a Hurricane Preparation Seminar over the weekend at its Christ Church Rendezvous Branch. It was attended by approximately 30 members and friends of our Church.

On Friday 17 June, Kathie Daniel, Barbados National Communication Director, invited the public to the event during a ten-minute live interview with Pearson Bowen on Mornin’ Barbados, the most watched program on local television.

The comprehensive presentation, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, included important information on personal preparation, the importance of having a plan for the family, and knowing the location of the various government shelters.

In the hallway of the chapel, tables, showing emergency preparedness suggestions, displayed items for both in-house emergency food and supplies, and a 72-hour emergency evacuation kit. Handouts and posters on the walls also provided excellent information. Great interest was shown by the attendees who understood the necessity of being prepared for disaster.

Kelvin Rowe commented, “This is great information that will help me and my family prepare ourselves for a hurricane.”

Branch representatives requested that this information be displayed at the Black Rock and Oistins Branches over the next two weeks.