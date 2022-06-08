INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S FORUM BARBADOS CONGRATULATES PM

The International Women’s Forum Barbados is proud of Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley‘s accomplishments on the world stage. Donna Every, the President of IWF Barbados said “On behalf of International Women’s Forum Barbados, I would like to congratulate the Hon Mia Amor Mottley on being named in Time Magazine’s , “Time 100 – The world’s most influential people” .

The IWF Barbados President said, “The Barbados PM said in her acceptance interview that she wants to be a voice for the voiceless and she has certainly done that! She has brought an international focus to the climate crisis for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and has been a voice for all of the voiceless people of these islands.

She is certainly inspiring to the girls and women from our Caribbean islands to be all that they can be!”

IWF is a membership organization comprised of more than 7,500 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents. Members include executives, government leaders from the local to sovereign level, international non-profit leaders, and luminaries from the academy, arts, and sciences. Its members are trailblazers, innovators, and pioneers united to advance women’s leadership globally and locally.