Hundreds Graduate from Ross University in Barbados and AUC in St Maarten

Adtalem Global Education’s (NYSE: ATGE) medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) celebrated more than 750 medical school graduates during their commencement ceremonies in Miami. Graduates from Adtalem’s medical schools join a network of more than 275,000 Adtalem alumni, with 22,000 medical school alumni.

AUC and RUSM combined achieved strong residency placements with a 95% first-time eligible residency attainment rate for 2021-22 graduates and expected graduates (as of April 5, 2022). AUC’s rate of 96% and RUSM’s of 95% are among the highest in Adtalem’s history and represents the fourth consecutive year at 90% or higher residency attainment. Of the combined current and former graduates at AUC and RUSM who secured residencies in 2022, 74% will enter primary care specialties helping to combat the critical physician shortage, which is expected to reach up to 124,000 by 2034.

“Critical healthcare needs and disparities existed across the country before the pandemic, and with COVID-19, underrepresented populations have been disproportionately impacted,” said John Danaher, MD, president, Adtalem Medical and Veterinary. “We are proud of our medical schools’ commitment to providing a high-quality medical school education to an increasingly diverse physician workforce.”

Both medical school ceremonies included student speakers, including AUC graduate and prior student government leader Christina Arche-Perez, MD, a Miami native. Arche-Perez, who is the first doctor in her family, will soon begin her residency training in pediatrics at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, her top choice program. RUSM student Uzoma Dike, MD, a Houston native, addressed his peers and will be starting his family medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch this summer.

Keynoting AUC’s ceremony was AUC Class of 2006 alum Steven Jackson, MD, who is program director and spinal cord injury specialist at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., and a patient experience and assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Minnesota Medical School. His research focuses on disparities and advancing health equity, a core tenet of his education at AUC.

At RUSM’s commencement, Selwyn O. Rogers Jr., MD, MPH, FACS, addressed the graduates. He is a widely respected surgeon, public health expert and founding director of the University of Chicago Medicine Trauma Center, where he works with leaders in the city’s trauma network to expand trauma care on Chicago’s South Side. Dr. Rogers has published numerous articles related to health disparities and the impact of race and ethnicity on surgical outcomes.

Participants in this year’s commencement ceremony from RUSM and AUC were born in 65 countries and 45 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Florida, California and New York were among the most common states graduates hailed from.