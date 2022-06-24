HFF announces Audience Award for 2022 Hairouna Film Festival

HFF proudly announces the Audience Award winner of the 3rd annual Hairouna Film Festival, which showcased 48 films from 20 countries over 14 days in May. The winning film was well-received by the festival’s in-person audiences in SVG and Jamaica, as well as its virtual attendees.

The winner of the 3rd Hairouna Film Festival Audience Award was the animated Martiniquan feature film ‘Opal,’ directed by Alain Bidard.

‘Opal,’ as described by award-winning animation film director Alain Bidard, “is a dark fairy tale, set in the Afro-Caribbean culture, that journeys through the Caribbean languages and accents, food, colors, folklore, dreams, and trials.”

The film masterfully draws the audience into this magical realm where a young girl’s happiness is the source that keeps her world from descending into chaos. Bidard demonstrates his skill as a storyteller in this 85-minute feature film as he crafts a story that deals with the issue of incest and abuse suited for youths and adults.

Opal’s journey is one of hope as it demonstrates the strength that a young child possesses as she overcome her fears, works through her negative emotions and heals from the trauma she has endured.

Bidard was quoted to say about his film: “Adults will understand the real consequences of the crime of incest and children will learn how to identify this crime, as they often don’t know for sure what is happening. ‘Opal‘ is a film to give hope and courage to any victim of incest and show them that, whatever the struggle, the light is never completely gone.”

The HFF organizing team congratulates Alain Bidard along with the entire cast and crew of ‘Opal’ on winning the Auidence Award and wishes them continued success as the film makes its festival tour.