Harding in remand and to make three court appearances next month

by DevilsAdvocate / June 22nd, 2022

Police attached to the Criminal Department in the Northern and Southern Divisions have arrested and charged Dontai Deron Harding 23 years of Sargeant Street, Saint John for the following offenses, which occurred on the 9th April 2021, 10th June, 2021 and 11th June 2022 respectively:-

Endangering the Lives of:

(1) Daniel Odle
(2) Davion Austin
(3) Chad Haynes
(4) Thierry Lynch
(5) Murder of Tamesh Ramdas on 9th April 2021
(6) Murder of Roger Moore on 18th August 2020
(7) Possession of Firearm without valid license (x3)
(8) Serious Bodily Harm
(9) Possession of Ammunition without valid license

He appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredrick at the Oistins Magistrates Court on Tuesday 21st June 2022 and was remanded to Her Majesty's Prison Dodds.

He is scheduled to appear on the 1st , 12th and 19th July 2022 in the District ‘F’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ courts respectively.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
Comments

