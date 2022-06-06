Haematology, Neurosurgery, Diabetes and Psychiatry Out-Patient Clinics Return to QEH

by Bajan Reporter / June 6th, 2022

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) wishes to advise the public that effective Tuesday, June 7, 2022, its Haematology, Neurosurgery, Diabetes and Psychiatry Out-Patient Clinics will revert from the hospital’s Bellville Annex, to their previous location in the Main Out-Patients’ Block on the QEH compound.

As such, patients attending these out-patient clinics are directed to visit the hospital’s Martindale’s Road location for future out-patient clinic visits.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Cash Bash 2022 May
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen