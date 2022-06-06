Haematology, Neurosurgery, Diabetes and Psychiatry Out-Patient Clinics Return to QEH

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) wishes to advise the public that effective Tuesday, June 7, 2022, its Haematology, Neurosurgery, Diabetes and Psychiatry Out-Patient Clinics will revert from the hospital’s Bellville Annex, to their previous location in the Main Out-Patients’ Block on the QEH compound.

As such, patients attending these out-patient clinics are directed to visit the hospital’s Martindale’s Road location for future out-patient clinic visits.