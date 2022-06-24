Four Roads, St Philip woman is Missing

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locate missing 22 year old Uchenna Rizka Akilli Chase from Four Roads St Philip .

Description

When last seen she was wearing a black and grey shirt, offwhite skirt and black shoes. She left the home of her mother on Monday 20th June 2022 to conduct business at Six Roads and has not been seen since.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Uchenna Chase is asked to contact District C Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crimestoppers at 1800TIPS (8477).