Four Roads, St Philip woman is Missing

by DevilsAdvocate / June 24th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locate missing 22 year old Uchenna Rizka Akilli Chase from Four Roads St Philip .

Description

Uchenna is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, Brown complexion, full breasted, medium built with shoulder length hair. She has a round face and a pleasant personality.

When last seen she was wearing a black and grey shirt, offwhite skirt and black shoes. She left the home of her mother on Monday 20th June 2022 to conduct business at Six Roads and has not been seen since.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Uchenna Chase is asked to contact District C Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crimestoppers at 1800TIPS (8477).

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
