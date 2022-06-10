Four Police Officers Rewarded for Meritorious Service From

In a short ceremony held over the weekend, at the Boardroom of Police Headquarters, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sylvester Louis, continued the initiative he started with the inaugural “Sylvester Louis Plural Book Prize.”

This initiative, which is in its second year, recognises and rewards police officers who have performed creditably above and beyond the call of duty. Four (4) police officers from the Holetown Police Station, Constable 1768 Jason Leacock, Constable 2137 Kevin Griffith, Constable 2230 Darrel Babb and Constable 2195 Adrian Clarke, were all identified and recognised for their outstanding work on the 19th of May, 2022, in the apprehension of suspect Dave Antonio Husbands, who was wanted in connection with investigations into several serious criminal matters.