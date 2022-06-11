Forty vying for Cash prizes in NCF’s “Soca Rukshun”

by AirBourne / June 11th, 2022

July 31 will end up as a sweet pay day for artistes, with the two newest events on the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) Crop Over calendar.

It starts out as the People’s Choice Competition which will see the public voting for their favourite artistes in two stages. At the end of that contest, 20 people will then perform at what is billed as Soca Rukshun with each going home with $7,000 overall.

The events were launched Friday at the NCF’s headquarters in West Terrace, St James.

Two new title sponsors have come on board, with the show being titled <strong>The Student Revolving Loan Fund</strong> and Sunshine Snacks People's Choice Competition.

Officials representing both sponsors said it was easy to throw their support behind the festival as they were also eager to see the return of Crop Over. (ALTERED TEXT COURTESY NationNews.com)

