Forty vying for Cash prizes in NCF’s “Soca Rukshun”

July 31 will end up as a sweet pay day for artistes, with the two newest events on the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) Crop Over calendar.

It starts out as the People’s Choice Competition which will see the public voting for their favourite artistes in two stages. At the end of that contest, 20 people will then perform at what is billed as Soca Rukshun with each going home with $7,000 overall.

The events were launched Friday at the NCF’s headquarters in West Terrace, St James.

Officials representing both sponsors said it was easy to throw their support behind the festival as they were also eager to see the return of Crop Over.