FORMER MT STANDFAST RESIDENT NOW GONE MISSING

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Raheem Yusef Camacho 24 years formerly of Mount Standfast, St. James.

DESCRIPTION:

Raheem was last seen on Wednesday June 15th 2022 at Brittons Hill, St. Michael. At the time, he was wearing a black tee shirt with a red heart design and a smiley face at the front, a long black jeans pants and slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Raheem Yusef Camacho, is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or any Police Station.