FORMER MT STANDFAST RESIDENT NOW GONE MISSING

by DevilsAdvocate / June 18th, 2022

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Raheem Yusef Camacho 24 years formerly of Mount Standfast, St. James.

DESCRIPTION:

He is approximately 5' 10" tall, slim build, and brown complexion, he also has curly black hair, which is usually carried at shoulder length.

Raheem was last seen on Wednesday June 15th 2022 at Brittons Hill, St. Michael. At the time, he was wearing a black tee shirt with a red heart design and a smiley face at the front, a long black jeans pants and slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Raheem Yusef Camacho, is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or any Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
