DC to get a dose of J’ouvert & Mas during Hookie Weekend 2022

The metropolitan region known as the DMV (Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia) will feel the energy of Hookie Weekend from June 16th to 20th 2022. The weekend-long extravaganza produced by Hookie Life Entertainment will feature a full Caribbean Carnival-style experience and adding to this buffet of events are every festival lover’s favourite elements i.e. J’ouvert and Mas.

This upcoming ‘Juneteenth weekend‘, a wide range of Hookie Weekend attendees will enjoy and exercise the freedom associated with Carnival celebrations and have the opportunity to express themselves through the weekend’s famous ‘dutty’ and ‘pretty’ mas events.

Regarded as the best J’ouvert event in the DMV, Lion’s Pride offers an authentic West Indian experience complete with branded t-shirts & swag packages for registrants who excitedly revel in paint and powder to powerful music blasting from a big truck.

One day removed from Lion’s Pride J’ouvert, the excitement continues at the Rosecroft Raceway with the beloved ‘Riddim & Road’ on June 19th from 2PM.

This Hookie Weekend innovative mas concept has been remixing the traditional Mas model by allowing its masqueraders to be the costume designer.

In addition to recycling or repurposing old costumes, for 2022 Riddim & Road registrants can also purchase a brand new costume from the exclusive ‘Afrobeat’ sections by Scion Carnival.

Lion’s Pride J’ouvert and Riddim & Road join the upcoming long weekend’s slate of events which also include the kick-off party ‘Release Therapy’ featuring Adam O, the premium Caribbean pool party ‘Hookie DC Arcade’ featuring Kes The Band, Kranium, Voice and Mr Killa, the pumping party ‘Shine DC’ and the new Hookie Weekend cool down event ‘Oasis’.

Sponsors and brand partners for the epic Hookie Weekend include Hornitos Tequila, Top Choice Transportation, Carnival Crashers and The Gathering Spot DC.