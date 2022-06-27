Central Bank of Barbados and FSC Hosting Discussion on Cybersecurity in the Financial Sector

“Managing Cybersecurity Threats in the Financial Sector” will be the topic of a discussion hosted by the

Central Bank of Barbados and the Financial Services Commission. The online event takes place on

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

“Barbadians are increasingly embracing digital payment options, particularly in the wake of the

pandemic, and there are many benefits to this. At the same time, there are risks that the financial sector

must be able to identify and mitigate. And when necessary, it must be able to address any issues that

occur quickly and in a way that limits the damage to their clients and does not compromise financial

stability,” said Octavia Gibson, Director of Currency and Payments Oversight at the Central Bank.

“Our

aim with this session is to look at lessons learnt from recent experiences and examine what should be

done at a national, sectoral, and individual level to minimise future threats. To do this, we’ve brought

together a panel with both the expertise and the experience to speak to these issues.”

That panel comprises Patricia Rowe-Seale, Director, Enterprise Security, Fraud and Supplier Risk

Management, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank; Ryan Greaves, Chief Technology Officer, City of

Bridgetown Co-operative Credit Union; and Jason Downey, Vice President of the Barbados Chapter of

the Information Systems Security Association.

“Digital payments already play an important role in Barbados’ financial system, and we anticipate that

role will expand as technology continues to improve. The financial sector and we, as consumers, need

to understand how we can best manage the cybersecurity threats that unfortunately accompany them.

So, we encourage everyone to register to attend the session and to take the opportunity to pose their

questions to our expert panel.”