BOA to host four events to celebrate Olympic Day

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) is hosting several activities this month to celebrate Olympic Day (OD), which is observed annually on June 23. This date is set aside by the International Olympic Committee for a worldwide celebration of the birth of the modern Olympic Games, to promote fitness, wellbeing, education and culture. This year there is a special emphasis on its mission to promote peace through sport, with the theme “Together for a Peaceful World”.

The local celebration begins on Monday, June 20 and will conclude on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The planned activities include a Virtual Week-Long Walk from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24, 2022. Those participating in the virtual walk will use an app to register the distances they walk each day.

Prizes will be awarded to the female and male who walk the longest distance and the oldest male and female participants. In recognition of Father’s Day, there will also be a special prize for the most liked selfie of father and son or daughter walkers. This will be based on the most likes their photo receives. Additionally, there will be a prize for the National Federation with members accumulating the most kilometres.

The BOA is also hosting a Twitter Space Discussion on Wednesday, June 22, at 7:00 p.m. on the topic ‘E-Sport: Is it Sport?’ The discussion will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Meanwhile, on Olympic Day, Thursday, June 23, there will be a physical activity event dubbed #Move For Peace, in keeping with this year’s emphasis. It will take place at 5:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

The activities culminate on Saturday, June 25, with an Olympic Day 2K Fun Run & Fun Evening, which starts at 3 p.m. The Fun Run will start and end at the Lester Vaughan School, St. Thomas. Prizes will be awarded to the top female and male finishers. The Run will be followed by an evening of fun, with activities such as a Basketball Shooting competition, Road Tennis – King and Queen of the Court, and old-time games such as Chinese Skip, Hula Hoop, Hopscotch, Lime & Spoon, and Roller Race. There will be displays in Archery and Fencing. The highlight of the evening will be the Ninja Obstacle Course Challenge, in which anyone can participate.

Prizes are at stake for all activities.

Director, National Olympic Academy, Vaneisha Cadogan, explained that all of the events are free, online registration for the Virtual Walk and Fun Run is already open on the BOA social media platforms, and free Olympic Day T-shirts are available for registered walkers and runners. However, she indicated that the OD T-shirt is not a requirement for participation or winning a prize. There is no registration for the Fun Evening.