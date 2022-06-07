BARP Charitable Trust to Host Cybersecurity Seminar

The BARP Charitable Trust – the charitable arm of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) – will host a cybersecurity seminar to ensure that the Association’s membership and friends of BARP are protected while online.

The event, organized by the Education and Training Committee of the Trust, is titled Cybersecurity – Surfing Safely Through the Internet, and takes place on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Carrington Wesleyan Holiness Church, Welches, St. Michael.

“It is more important now than ever, for our community to educate themselves about maintaining healthy cybersecurity.”

He will speak to topics such as online business, inclusive of on-line banking, security against scams and fraud, as well as social media use, email and password selection, storage, recall and more.

Justice Kentish assured those planning to attend the seminar in person that all COVID protocols will be strictly observed, including wearing of masks, temperature checks, hand sanitization and the three-feet physical distancing. In-person attendance will be limited to 100 persons.

Parking will be available at the Barbados Union of Teachers headquarters, and for those who will not be able to attend in person, Zoom access arrangements will be made available on registration. The seminar is open to all BARP members, and other interested persons.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 10. It is free, but donations towards the work of the Trust will be gratefully accepted.

To register, please email milagro@caribsurf.com by June 8, 2022, and indicate if you wish to participate in person or online.