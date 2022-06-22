Barbados Museum Launches Travelling Windrush Exhibition

Wednesday, 22nd June marks Windrush Day, a day which recognises and honours the significant contributions, resilience and creativity of the Windrush Generation and their descendants. In commemoration of this the Barbados Museum & Historical Society in partnership with the Barbados National Library Service (NLS) has launched the travelling poster exhibition “The Enigma of Arrival; The Politics and Poetics of Caribbean Migration to Britain”. This historic travelling poster exhibition documents and explores the experiences of the Windrush Generation of Caribbean migrants who travelled to Britain after the second World War to settle there as part of the British community and assist with the rebuilding of the country.

Director (Acting) of the NLS, Ms. Jennifer Yarde commented on the “colourful and informative” design of the panels which detail the experiences not just of fellow Caribbean people who went to the UK but also how this mass migration affected those left behind in the Caribbean. She indicated that she will be reaching out to the schools to facilitate school visits to the space in order to introduce children to this part of our history.

Visitors to the main branch of the library in Independence Square will learn about the impacts Caribbean migrants have had on British social, cultural, sporting and political life and of the racial and political tensions which led to the Windrush scandal. Education and Community Outreach Officer at the Museum expressed her pleasure of “collaborating once again with the NLS on another educational project which will connect Barbadians with a forgotten part of our heritage which still impacts Barbadian society today”.