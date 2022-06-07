Argentine Frigate ARA Libertad visited St Lucia

The Argentine Navy´s training ship, Frigate ARA Libertad, was recently docked at Port Point Seraphine as part of its 50th Training Voyage.

For his part, Commander Trinchero offered a reception for local authorities on the evening of May 26th, and stressed that this was the first time in history that the Frigate visited Santa Lucía and deeply appreciated the warmth with which the Frigate was received.

In this sense, he highlighted the recent visit of President Alberto Fernández, and mentioned that the Frigate’s visit is a milestone in the bilateral relationship and a unique opportunity to celebrate the friendship between both nations. During the celebration of Argentina’s National Day, which took place aboard the ship, Ms Nancy Nicholas, Head of the Political Section of the Ministry of External Relations, celebrated the longstanding cooperation and mutual support between Argentina and Saint Lucia.

The 50th Voyage started on April 30th, its first stop was Fortaleza, and after Santa Lucia the Frigate continued its journey to Santo Domingo, where it will join the training ships of Uruguay, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic, among others, in the framework of the 2022 edition of Velas Latinoamericas. Other stops include Veracruz, Baltimore, Dublin, Toulouse and Cadiz, returning to Argentina on September 25.