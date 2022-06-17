ALUMNI DONATES TO DARYLL JORDAN SECONDARY SCHOOL

Students of the Daryll Jordan Secondary School are now the beneficiaries of proceeds of a food sale held recently by the school’s Alumni, in support of the Breakfast Club Programme and Back To School Drive. The cheque was presented during a joint assembly at the school.

Interim President of the Alumni, Heather Griffith said that the donation was one of their ways of paying it forward to their alma mater. “We are aware of the challenges many families are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hope that this will ensure the sustainability of the breakfast club programme, but also for a smooth transition to the new school year. Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day and it is necessary to have access. We are happy to be in a position to provide assistance, and will continue working with various partners to help meet the needs of the school, students and their families.”

She reiterated the alumni’s commitment to continuing these initiatives and encouraged past students to join and give back to the school.

Acting Principal, Ken Layne, expressed gratitude and thanked the Alumni for allowing the students to benefit. “This donation comes at a crucial time. Back-toschool often presents unique challenges for parents. I am extremely pleased that the Alumni and businesses have come forward to ease this burden, especially in the midst of the pandemic. I hope others will be inspired by their generosity and also assist. We are now better positioned financially to purchase supplies (including food items) and uniforms for those students most in need.”

The Alumni thanked corporate Barbados for their support – the Barbados Lumber Company for permitting the use of their premises; Jordans Supermarket, Popular Discounts, Direct Packaging, Simplex Trading, Mount Gay and Nicholls Baking Co. Inc. whose assistance ensured its success.