25 year old Haynesville resident is most recent Wanted Man

by DevilsAdvocate / June 23rd, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 25 year old Romario Adrian Payne, alias ‘MARIO or RUSTY‘ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Payne, whose last known address is <strong>Block 7E Haynesville, St. James</strong> is 6' 1" tall, brown complexion, slim built, small head, oval face, protruding ears both pierced once, brown eyes, large nose and thick dark lips.

Payne, whose last known address is Block 7E Haynesville, St. James is 6′ 1″ tall, brown complexion, slim built, small head, oval face, protruding ears both pierced once, brown eyes, large nose and thick dark lips.

Romario Payne is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Romario Adrian Payne, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1731/32, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIPS (8477) or your nearest police station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)

station.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Cash Bash 2022 May
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen