25 year old Haynesville resident is most recent Wanted Man

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 25 year old Romario Adrian Payne, alias ‘MARIO or RUSTY‘ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Romario Payne is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Romario Adrian Payne, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1731/32, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIPS (8477) or your nearest police station.

Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.

Public Relations Officer (Ag)

station.