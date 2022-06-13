13 year old Lester Vaughn student is Missing

by DevilsAdvocate / June 14th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is asking all Bajans to help locate missing 13 year old Nickocia Nathlice Garnes from Drax Hall Hope, St George a 2nd form student of Lester Vaughn Secondary. She was reported missing on 13thJune 2022 by her Father Cyril Garnes of Workmans, St. George.

She was last seen by her Mother Triola Garnes sometime after 8am on 13th June 2022 when she dropped her off to school. She left school sometime after 2pm to go to Bridgetown with friends and then to her father’s residence at Workmans, St George.

She is 5'5" in height, medium built, dark complexion, oval shaped head, big ears, broad nose, thin lips small eyes and is full breasted. She walks with an erect appearance and speaks in a Bajan Accent. At the time she was wearing her school uniform and had a red, white and blue back pack.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Nickocia Nathlice Garnes, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
