Wanted Man – Rommel Omar Sandiford alias ‘Eggy’ or ‘Ros’

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rommel Omar Sandiford alias ‘Eggy‘ or ‘Ros‘, who is wanted for questioning in connection with several serious criminal matters.

Rommel Omar Sandiford is advised that he can present himself at the Criminal Investigations Department at the District A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rommel Omar Sandiford, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, District A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael at Telephone number 430-7223, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are also reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.